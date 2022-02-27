Coronavirus update: 321 patients, 4,197 new cases, 12 deaths

A total of 321 people are hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms as of Sunday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 4,197 new Covid cases were found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, while 12 people who had contracted the virus passed away during that time.

Estonia's new coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks is now 5,384.6.

A total of of 672 people are hospitalized with Covid, 321 of whom have presented with serious symptoms.

Of the 321 patients with serious Covid symptoms, 197 (61.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 124 (38.6 percent) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

An average of 2.2 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated inhabitants have been hospitalized over the past seven days, the board says, compared with 6.9 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated populace.

Over the past 24 hours, 71 new Covid case-files were opened in hospitals, 38 of which related to severe Covid symptoms.

Twenty-seven patients are in intensive care due to the virus, 16 of whom are on ventilators.

Twelve people who had contracted Covid died in the past 24 hours, the board says, five women, aged 70, 82, 84, 85 and 87, and seven men, aged 73, 77, 80, 83, 88, 89 and 94.

A total of 2,225 people who had contracted Covid have died in Estonia since the pandemic started nearly two years ago.

On average, 41 people with symptomatic Covid have been admitted to hospital per day, in the past 10 days, the board says.

6,970 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, of which 4,197 returned positive.

On average, over the past seven days, 283.3 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated have contracted Covid, compared with 421.1 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated populace.

577 Covid vaccine doses were administered over the past day, of which 44 were first-time doses.

As of Sunday morning, 429,460 people have received a third or booster dose against Covid.

The total, full vaccination coverage of Estonia's entire population stands at 63 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

