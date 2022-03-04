Coronavirus update: 287 patients, 3,311 new cases, 8 deaths

On Friday morning, there were 647 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 287 had severe cases, there were 3,311 new cases and eight deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 168 patients — 58.5 percent — have not been vaccinated. Sixty-five new cases were opened, 26 with serious coronavirus cases.

Eight people died during the last day aged between 21-95. So far, 2,267 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 6,426 tests were analyzed and 3,311 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 51.5 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 253.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 321.2 for non-vaccinated people.

Ninety-seven people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,003 were administered in total. As of this morning, 432,760 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,692.86 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

