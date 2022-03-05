Coronavirus update: 270 patients, 3,052 new cases, 15 deaths

270 people are hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms as of Saturday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 3,052 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while 15 people who had contracted the virus have died during that time.

A total of 611 people are currently hospitalized due to Covid, as noted 270 of whom have serious symptoms.

Of the 270, 168 (62.2 percent) are unvaccinated, while 102 (37.8 percent) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

On average, 2.2 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace have been hospitalized due to Covid over the past week, the board says.

This compares with 6.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population being hospitalized over the same time-frame and for the same reason.

103 new Covid case-files were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, 55 of them symptomatic cases.

On average, 36 people with symptomatic Covid have been hospitalized over the past 10 days.

Fifteen people who had contracted Covid died in the past 24 hours, two women, aged 82 and 91, and 13 men, aged 31, 59, 67, 70, 75, 76, 79 (two cases), 81, 83, 91 and 98.

5,795 primary Covid test results have been analyzed in the past day, with 3,052 of these returning positive.

Over the past seven days, an average of 246.2 vaccinated people per day, per 100,000 of the fully-vaccinated population, tested positive for Covid compared with an average of 308.4 non-vaccinated people per day, per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population.

The board says 1,202 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, 113 of which were first-time doses.

As of Saturday morning, 433,645 people had received an additional or booster dose.

The entire full-vaccinated coverage of the Estonian population is now 63.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!