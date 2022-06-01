New coronavirus cases continue to fall in Estonia

The number of people being treated in hospital for coronavirus and the number of new cases continues to fall, the Health Board said in its weekly forecast.

On Monday, 94 people were being treated in hospital due to symptomatic COVID-19, and the incidence of COVID-19 cases decreased by 15 percent among those over 60 years of age last week.

Last week, 822 positive tests were diagnosed and most cases were in people from risk groups. In total, 9,793 tests were analyzed.

"Amongst the over-sixties age group, the incidence of COVID-19 cases decreased by approximately 15 percent. The decline is partially related to the drop in the overall number of new cases, as well as to a change in the testing strategy," said Juta Varjas, chief specialist at the Health Board's Department of Infectious Diseases.

The infection 'R' rate remains at 0.89, Varjas added.

Estonia's hospitalization risk matrix shows the risk of coronavirus transmission is at a low level. The number of hospitalized with coronavirus within the last seven days dropped to three.

During the last week, eight people died and they were aged between 47-96. Five of them had not been vaccinated.

The number of hospitalisation cases should remain around 85 this week.

A total of 1,490 vaccine doses were administered over the past week, with 302 individuals receiving their first injections. Of the total population in Estonia, 63.7 percent have received two vaccine doses.

Concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater are predominantly at the moderate level, with 65 percent of samples remaining at the level known as yellow level. The highest level was to be found in Jõgeva, Kärdla, and Laagri, the lowest in Põltsamaa, Paldiski, Valga, and Paide.

