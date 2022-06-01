Health Board lowers preparedness level, ends emergency situation

The Health Board lowered its preparedness level on Wednesday (June 1), ending the emergency situation in the health care sector.

The level of preparedness has fallen from the second to the first, the lowest level.

The number of beds for coronavirus patients will be reduced to 134, Director General of the Health Board Birgit Lao said.

The health care emergency situation had been in place since August 11, 2021 when there were 63 patients being treated in hospital. There were 30 patients in hospital with coronavirus on Monday.

The infection rate 'R' is now below 1 so coronavirus is not spreading and the hospitalization risk matrix is at its lowest level.

Going forward people will have a greater responsibility for their own health in the future, Lao said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has lasted for more than two years. During this time, the population has acquired the skills needed to prevent infection," she said.

