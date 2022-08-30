Health Board: 2,863 Covid cases diagnosed in Estonia in the past week

2,863 new cases of Covid emerged in the past week, week 34 of 2022 the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, down from 3,606 in week 33.

Ninety-five people required hospitalization due to Covid as of the morning of Monday, August 29, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while 89 new Covid case files were opened in hospitals in the past week.

Waste-water monitoring conducted by the board demonstrates a viral spread of approximately 60 percent (risk level: Orange).

Hanna Sepp, head of the board's department of infectious diseases, said 2,863 new cases of Covid emerged in the past week, of which 1,107 were confirmed by test results sent to the lab, while 1,756 were clinically diagnosed.

Sepp said: "Compared with last week, morbidity fell by 20.6 percent, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases fell by 22.4 percent, while the number of clinically diagnosed cases decreased by 19.4 percent."

"A little under 1,000 laboratory-confirmed cases can be expected in the new week," Sepp added, noting the current "R" rate of infection is at 0.81.

The risk matrix relating hospitalizations from Covid is at average level.

Hospitalizations down

The seven-day average Covid hospitalizations fell to 5.6 as of Monday, down from 7.9.

As of the morning of Monday, August 29, 95 people were hospitalized due to Covid, four of whom were in intensive care. The previous week saw 117 people hospitalized due to Covid.

The number of hospitalized people is likely to remain at 80 this week, the board adds.

Four people, aged between 83 and 87 died over the past week after contracting Covid.

5,608 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the past seven days, of which 318 were first-time inoculations.

476,514 people in Estonia to date have received an additional or booster dose, while coverage of the entire Estonian population with two vaccine doses stands at 63.6 percent, the board says.

Waste-water monitoring for the past week, week 34 of 2022, found Covid viral spread to be at around 60 percent, a fall on the preceding week, though remaining at the "Orange" level nationwide.

Waste-water survey: 'Orange' risk level

The highest concentration of Covid virus particles in waste-water – sewage in effect - were detected in samples taken from Ida-Viru County, in the towns of Kiviõli and Ahtme.

The lowest incidence of Covid virus particles were found in the South Estonian towns of Jõgeva and Põltsamaa.

Morbidity over the past seven days was on a downward trend in 11 of Estonia's 15 counties, while it rose in the other four, with Ida-Viru County and the island of Hiiumaa seeing the largest rises, the board says.

The largest fall in morbidity was found on Järva and Rapla counties, and the island of Saaremaa.

--

