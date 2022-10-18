Health Board: Covid incidence in Estonia falls slightly on week

The number of new Covid cases in Estonia has fallen slightly on the previous week, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 224 people were hospitalized with Covid as of Monday morning.

In the past week, 3,342 new Covid cases have been identified in Estonia, of which 1,063 were confirmed by lab tests and 2,179 were clinically diagnosed.

Health Board spokesperson Juta Varjas said that: "Compared with the previous week, the number of cases remained relatively stable, falling by 6.9 percent."

"A greater increase in morbidity was observed in the 5-9 and 10-14 age groups," Varjas added via a Health Board press release, who said that the "R" rate of infection is 0.92 for Estonia as a whole.

As of Monday morning, a total of 224 people were in hospital in Estonia due to Covid, eight of whom were in intensive care.

A total of 176 people were hospitalized in the past week, 66 of them with symptomatic Covid, the board says.

Sixteen people who had contracted Covid passed away in the past week, all of whom had serious co-morbidities, the board says.

Estonia's new seven-day average figure for new symptomatic Covid hospitalizations has fallen from 10.9 to 8.7 over the past week.

Waste-water (sewage) surveys reveal a Covid incidence at the highest ("red") level of 69 percent, which the board says is "significantly" higher than in recent weeks. A further 19 percent are at the "orange" or second-highest level.

The risk matrix concerning hospitalizations is at the "average" level, the board adds.

5,239 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the past week, the board says, of which 155 were first-time shots.

482,586 people have received an additional or booster dose in Estonia, while coverage of the entire Estonian population with two vaccine doses currently stands at 63.7 percent, the health board says.

