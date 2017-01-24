logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Enterprise Estonia: There will be no new Estonian logo (1)

First visuals for the new national brand, introduced on Jan. 13, 2017. (brand.estonia.ee)
Today 13:12
Category: Business

Enterprise Estonia marketing director Piret Reinson confirmed that an Estonian brand did not mean an Estonian logo and that there were no plans to introduce a new logo for the country, which is set to take over the presidency of the EU from Malta in the second half of this year.

According to Enterprise Estonia, an entire toolkit was developed for the promotion of the country including a font, photos and various design solutions. While Reinson acknowledged that its point currently remained unclear for many, she expressed hope that it would become clearer as these design solutions began to be used, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We actually already have a logo, and that is the name of our country," she commented. "Eesti in Estonian, Estonia in English — that is our logo."

Speaking about the brand toolkit, Reinson illustrated the approach using the example of a business interested exporting dairy products to China wanting to provide an initial introduction beginning with Estonia, pointing out that everything had already been designed. "Where Estonia is, what Estonia is — and we have already pre-designed the 15 most interesting facts about Estonia, of which the giant boulder is just one," she highlighted.

New brand concept met with mixed reactions

After Enterprise Estonia presented the Estonian design team's new brand toolkit last Friday, the reactions that followed were mixed, particularly as its introduction followed previous debate about the overall usefulness of the undertaking, including the investment of 200,000 euros and several months' development time.

The visual appearance of the toolkit included a set of fonts and boulder shapes to be used as frames for individual images of companies and people, the latter of which became the subject of a number of unflattering comparisons.

As discussion surrounding the development of the brand continued, Reinson claimed that she understood to some degree the resentment and misunderstanding regarding the recently introduced brand, however once people begin to see actual applications of it, things will become clearer.

Nonetheless, Enterprise Estonia has admitted that a thing or two could have been done differently, which would have avoided for example the printing of green splotches, misunderstood by many to be the country's new logo and the subject of a number of unflattering nicknames on social media following its public unveiling last week, on reusable bags made in India.

"That was indeed a pretty big miss," Reinson admitted, adding that she thought that being overjoyed over the brand's final result had led to their losing vigilance.

"Naturally it was an Estonian manufacturer who produced the bags, but nobody knew to stress that the bag onto which [they] printed should also be made in Estonia," she explained.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment
  • foto
    Enterprise Estonia: There will be no new Estonian logo
    13:12

    Enterprise Estonia marketing director Piret Reinson confirmed that an Estonian brand did not mean an Estonian logo and that there were no plans to introduce a new logo for the country, which is set to take over the presidency of the EU from Malta in the second half of this year.

  • foto
    Estonian presidency of EU likely to cause hike in hotel prices
    10:05

    The Estonian presidency of the EU, which will last from July through December of this year, will bring scores of visitors to Estonia, all of whom must be accommodated as well. Hotel room rates will likely accordingly increase to above-average prices.

  • foto
    Ratas: Adding stops to Rail Baltic needs to be examined
    16.01

    According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), at present the plan is to build three Rail Baltic train stops on the Estonian section of the Rail Baltic project, but more thorough analysis was needed to determine whether or not increasing that number would make sense.

  • foto
    Russian company not to build LNG bunkering facility in Saaremaa
    16.01

    While Russian news portal portnews.ru had reported in December that Russian gas trading company LNG Gorskaya LLC was planning on building a bunkering center for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Port of Mõntu on Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island, which would be part of a 33 million euro project of the company, it has become clear by now that the planned LNG terminal will not be built there after all.

  • foto
    Port of Tallinn ordered to pay €25,000 to former manager suspected of corruption
    16.01

    Former manager of state-owned ports operator AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn), Alan Kiil, who is himself suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros, took his former employer to court last year and has now been granted compensation for the way his contract was terminated.

  • foto
    New 14% tax on dividends likely to come in 2018
    16.01

    The government is working on a plan to lower the tax rate on redistributed corporate profits from currently 20% to 14%. With this step, the government is hoping to increase Estonia’s competitiveness in comparison with the other Baltic countries, and to increase its tax revenue.

  • foto
    Competition authority taking extra time to investigate Elisa-Starman merger
    16.01

    Finnish-owned telecommunications company Elisa announced its buyout of television and internet provider Starman Estonia in December, however the Estonian Competition Authority, which has extended its investigation period beyond the initial 30 days in order to more thoroughly examine the situation, has yet to approve the transaction.

  • foto
    Baltic states to sign Rail Baltic agreement on Jan. 31
    16.01

    Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are about to sign an agreement to regulate obligations and competencies regarding the European-gauge Rail Baltic railway construction project. The agreement is expected to be signed on Jan. 31 at a meeting of the Baltic prime ministers.

  • foto
    Estonia's E-piim to sell €2m in cheese to Japan
    14.01

    Estonian dairy producer E-piim has signed an agreement worth two million euros according to which the company will deliver 500 tons of cheese to a Japanese partner in the first half of the year, while the Estonian company expects to enter into another agreement already during the second half, daily Postimees reported.

  • foto
    Leedo contests impounding of ferry St. Ola in court
    14.01

    OÜ St. Ola Maritime, owned by Estonian businessman Vjatšeslav Leedo, has contested in court the impounding of the ferry St. Ola as security against the claim of around one million euros in port fees that Leedo has allegedly failed to pay state-owned regional ports operator AS Saarte Liinid.

  • foto
    Estonian sharing economy turnover €40.3m in 2016
    13.01

    According to a recent survey, the total turnover of Estonia’s three largest sharing economy sectors reached €40.3m in 2016, and is expected to keep growing at a fast pace.

  • foto
    Second-column progressive funds finish 2016 profitably
    13.01

    Despite having reported deficits in the first half of 2015, almost all progressive pension funds reported a profit at the end of 2016. Most of Estonians’ pension money is invested in these funds.

  • foto
    Sudden boom in Ida-Virumaa’s oil shale mining
    13.01

    Eesti Energia and Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) were planning to raise the amount of oil shale mined this year, which would bring with it longer working weeks as well as new jobs, local paper Põhjarannik wrote on Friday.

  • foto
    Estonian minister: EU needs new alcohol strategy
    13.01

    According to Estonian Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), the EU needs a new alcohol strategy, and among other aspects, cross-border trade shouldbe addressed and it should be considered whether the alcohol by volume of wine should be taken into consideration in taxation, as is the case with beer.

  • foto
    Nordea, DNB hope to receive all necessary merger permits in February
    12.01

    All the necessary permits for the merger of Nordea and DNB Bank in the Baltics should be received by the end of February, after which the two banks will quickly proceed with merging their Baltic operations, Jānis Buks, head of Nordea in Latvia, told LETA.

  • foto
    Port of Tallinn corruption case to reach court this year
    12.01

    Prosecutor General Lavly Perling confirmed on Thursday that the Port of Tallinn corruption case would reach court within the first half of 2017. The work leading up to the trial included international efforts, including Poland, Turkey, and Norway.

  • foto
    Polish authority grants license to Estonian Inbank
    12.01

    Poland’s financial inspection authority gave Estonian financial services provider Inbank the permission to take up business in the Polish market, the company reported on Thursday.

  • foto
    More than 111,000 people use Mobile ID in 2016
    12.01

    The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Thursday that the number of Mobile ID users had reached 111,000 by the end of 2016, and that the stable gain of the solution’s popularity continued.

  • foto
    Newspaper: New bill would strip Taxify's ability to rent cars to rideshare drivers
    11.01

    While the government has been changed out and changes have been made in Riigikogu committees, the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu has continued to work on changes to the Public Transport Act, referred to as the Uber bill. An updated version of the bill will include a slew of changes compared to the previous version, one of the most important of which would no longer allow the use of rental cars for ridesharing.

  • foto
    Survey: Russian-speakers fluent in Estonian more likely to work as managers than Estonians
    11.01

    The ratio of Russian-speakers proficient in Estonian woking in a managerial or specialist position was higher in Estonia in 2015 than the ratio of people working in such positions among ethnic Estonians, it appears from the results of a survey presented by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday.

  • foto
    Unemployment slightly higher in 2016
    11.01

    At the end of December 2016, 4.5% of Estonia’s working population were registered as unemployed, the Unemployment Insurance Fund reported. This represented a 0.2% decrease compared to the end of 2015, although on the annual average 2016’s numbers were slightly higher.

  • foto
    Parties knew about large-scale donations in return for family support
    11.01

    According to dailies Postimees and Eesti Päevaleht, the parties knew ahead that they would receive sizeable donations by eight Estonian businessmen. A total sum of €800,000 was donated to the three coalition partners as well as to the leader of the opposition, the Reform Party.

  • foto
    Russia may partially lift ban on Baltic sprats
    11.01

    Russia may partially lift the ban on Baltic sprats this year, Alexei Aleksejenko, a representative of the Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (Rosselkhoznadzor), told RNS news portal.

  • foto
    Exports increase 6% on year in November 2016
    10.01

    In November 2016, the export of goods from Estonia increased by six percent and imports to the country by seven percent compared to Novembr 2015.

  • foto
    Institute of Economic Research carefully optimistic about 2017
    10.01

    According to the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI), the situation of the Estonian economy remained more or less the same throughout 2016, with slower economic growth than had been expected.

  • foto
    Timber businesses announce €1bn investment project
    10.01

    A new company created by the biggest players in the Estonian timber and lumbering business announced a project to build a new wood processing plant. According to the company, the investment of €1bn would be the largest in the history of Estonia, and create some 800 new jobs.

  • foto
    Estonian freight transit operator Transiidikeskus sees 8% growth in freight flows in 2016
    09.01

    Terminals of the Estonian transit operator Transiidikeskus AS handled a total of 2.8 million tons of goods last year, 7.9 percent more than in 2015.

  • foto
    EU's highest increase in unemployment observed in Estonia
    09.01

    The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area (EA19) was 9.8 percent in November 2016, stable compared to October and down 0.7 percent from November 2015. The unemployment rate increased the most in Estonia, however — by 1.1 percent.

  • foto
    Port of Tallinn serves record-setting 10.2 million passengers in 2016
    09.01

    Ports of Estonia's state-owned Port of Tallinn served a record-setting 10.2 million passengers last year, a 3.9 percent increase over 2015 numbers.

  • foto
    Simson hits brakes on Michal's plan to create holding company for state enterprises
    09.01

    Previous Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kristen Michal's (Reform) idea to create a single holding company for state enterprises has been suspended by Estonia's new government.

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also