Enterprise Estonia: There will be no new Estonian logo

First visuals for the new national brand, introduced on Jan. 13, 2017. (brand.estonia.ee)

Enterprise Estonia marketing director Piret Reinson confirmed that an Estonian brand did not mean an Estonian logo and that there were no plans to introduce a new logo for the country, which is set to take over the presidency of the EU from Malta in the second half of this year.

According to Enterprise Estonia, an entire toolkit was developed for the promotion of the country including a font, photos and various design solutions. While Reinson acknowledged that its point currently remained unclear for many, she expressed hope that it would become clearer as these design solutions began to be used, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We actually already have a logo, and that is the name of our country," she commented. "Eesti in Estonian, Estonia in English — that is our logo."

Speaking about the brand toolkit, Reinson illustrated the approach using the example of a business interested exporting dairy products to China wanting to provide an initial introduction beginning with Estonia, pointing out that everything had already been designed. "Where Estonia is, what Estonia is — and we have already pre-designed the 15 most interesting facts about Estonia, of which the giant boulder is just one," she highlighted.

New brand concept met with mixed reactions

After Enterprise Estonia presented the Estonian design team's new brand toolkit last Friday, the reactions that followed were mixed, particularly as its introduction followed previous debate about the overall usefulness of the undertaking, including the investment of 200,000 euros and several months' development time.

The visual appearance of the toolkit included a set of fonts and boulder shapes to be used as frames for individual images of companies and people, the latter of which became the subject of a number of unflattering comparisons.

As discussion surrounding the development of the brand continued, Reinson claimed that she understood to some degree the resentment and misunderstanding regarding the recently introduced brand, however once people begin to see actual applications of it, things will become clearer.

Nonetheless, Enterprise Estonia has admitted that a thing or two could have been done differently, which would have avoided for example the printing of green splotches, misunderstood by many to be the country's new logo and the subject of a number of unflattering nicknames on social media following its public unveiling last week, on reusable bags made in India.

"That was indeed a pretty big miss," Reinson admitted, adding that she thought that being overjoyed over the brand's final result had led to their losing vigilance.

"Naturally it was an Estonian manufacturer who produced the bags, but nobody knew to stress that the bag onto which [they] printed should also be made in Estonia," she explained.