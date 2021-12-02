Municipalities hike mayoral salaries after coalitions agreed

Mayoral or council leader salaries have been raised by an average of 21 percent across Estonia after new coalitions were formed after the local elections, newspaper Maaleht reported on Thursday.

There has been an increase of at least €1,000 for the council chairman in five local governments.

In Paide, central Estonia, the mayor's monthly salary rose from €2,800 to €4,000. This is an increase of 43 percent.

The new council in Põhja-Sakala municipality raised the salary from €1,000 to €3,800 - a 36 percent increase.

Another example is Luunja parish where the chairman now receives €2,636 a month compared to €975 before.

In some areas, salaries also decreased.

In Vormsi municipality in western Estonia, it fell from €64 to €0 as the chairman said he did not see the need for it.

In Mulgi Parish in south Estonia, the chairman's salary fell from €1,360 to €1,000.

