Tartu city government approves €218-million budget for next year

Tartu's city government has approved a €212.8-million budget for 2022. Education features prominently, while Estonia's second city is also seeing investment in infrastructure and in preparations for its stint as European culture capital in 2024.

The budget is slightly down on 2021's figure of €215 million.

Total investments come to €33.6 million, with education, culture and the living environment being the most significant areas.

Council chair Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said: "Of strategic processes, the transition of kindergartens and schools that are still Russian-medium to Estonian as the language of learning will start with the support of the budget, and support for the green transition and for innovative enterprises in creating jobs will continue," adding that kindergarten fees will not be raised, while education facilities as a whole will receive investment, as will city infrastructure.

Tartu's operating income is budgeted at €181.3 million for 2022, a rise of 6.6 percent on this yea, with personal income tax the largest single component at €105 million.

The city's operating expenses come to €167.8 million in the budget – over half of this, €94.6 million, consists of educational expenses.

Tartu's investment income is budgeted at €8.5 million; expenses €34.2 million, BNS reports.

The city is to borrow €5.3 million to finance new investments, while the city's net debt will remain at 54 percent at the end of next year, BNS reports.

A €750,000-reserve has been set aside for combating the spread of Covid.

Education investment in the university town is budgeted at €15.2 million, with culture only slightly lower at €1.5 million.

Tartu is European Capital of Culture in 2024; €1.5 million has been earmarked for this, including for marketing here and internationally.

€11.3 million will go on street and road improvement and work on cycle lanes and pedestrian thoroughfares.

The size of the budget of Tartu for 2021 stood at €215 million when approved, while a supplementary budget of €13 million approved in July, can be added to this.

The capital's budget passed one day earlier, on Monday, and is valued at just over a billion, while the €13.633 billion (expenditures) / €13.132 billion (revenue) state budget passed earlier this month.

