Central bank governor: Tourism sector will be hit by labor shortage

Economy
Madis Müller.
Madis Müller. Source: ERR
Economy

Bank of Estonia governor Madis Müller said the tourism sector is set to be hit with a labor shortage as it begins to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

"The sectors related to tourism, hotels and entertainment are where the number of jobs have drastically decreased. These people have already found new jobs somewhere else. As this sector recovers, tourists return, people want to go out to restaurants and entertainment events, I think it will be difficult to find people to come work," Müller said on ETV's interview show "Esimene stuudio".

The central bank chief said labor shortages can bring forth a price increase in catering. "If you ask entrepreneurs about what is holding their growth back, the first thing they talk about is a lack of employees. There are clear societal and political choices, which have to be made. What kind of labor do we need? Should we go after a more highly qualified employee or a lower qualified employee, who is needed in agriculture, for example?" Müller told show host Johannes Tralla.

Speaking about real estate prices, Müller said there are very few new apartments on the market. "This is linked to a rapid increase in construction prices and also the fact that it is hard for real estate developers to plan budgets."

He noted that what is happening on the real estate market should not be called a bubble, because real estate prices have moved in lockstep with wage increases over the last decade. "On average, the affordability of real estate has not worsened in terms of purchasing power," Müller said.

He did note that real estate prices in Tallinn have grown 15 percent over the last year, which is also higher than the wage increase rate. "And there being so few on offer is not a positive. The real estate price levels could be some 10 percent lower, according to our calculations," the central bank governor said.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Estonia published its economic forecast, which stated that this year's economic growth will be 8 percent, set to slow down to below 3 percent next year. Food prices are expected to increase and energy prices may remain high for a longer period of time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

10:33

Health Board: 220 hospitalized patients, 725 new cases, 2 deaths

10:11

Estonian finishes Antarctic Ice Marathon

09:48

Estonia plans to procure MLRS rocket systems jointly with Latvia, Lithuania

09:16

Central bank governor: Tourism sector will be hit by labor shortage

08:50

Finland changes coronavirus entry rules for travelers

08:22

Noted Telliskivi bar shutting its doors next February

21.12

EPL: Tallinn-based crypto currency gaming firm makes Pandora Papers

21.12

Tallinn city government 2022 budget passes

21.12

Levadia renews Savic, Vassiljev coaching contracts

21.12

Tänak gets first test in 2022 Hyundai i20 hybrid

21.12

Monday's electricity generation output record level for 2021

21.12

Reporting of vaccine side effects rises ten-fold

21.12

Müller: Inflation a bad surprise, but we are chasing western Europe

21.12

Over €567,000 to be paid to 10 municipalities in vaccination bonuses

21.12

Center Party chairman: More measures needed to mitigate energy crisis

21.12

Tõnis Saarts: Year of deepening polarization

21.12

Audit office: National postal service outdated, needs reforming

21.12

'Välisilm': What is behind Russia's demands for US and NATO?

21.12

Tallinn COVID-19 prevention points reduce hours over holiday season

21.12

Sõmeru center to get design upgrade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: