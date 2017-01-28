Prime minister congratulates President Trump on his inauguration

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, expressing the wish to maintain and strengthen the very good relationship between the countries, which according to the prime minister has played an invaluable role in Estonia’s history.

“For Estonia a strong transatlantic bond with the United States is important, which we must cherish and develop. Consistent support of the United States has helped Estonia become one of the most successful digital nations in the world,” the prime minister said in his message.

Ratas added that namely the contribution of the United States to European security and its military presence in Estonia helped to maintain this success stor, and ensure peace in Europe and also in the Baltic region.

The prime minister pointed out that Estonia had always contributed and would continue to contribute to the international efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan, in Iraq, against IS, and in the cyber domain. Estonia would also continued to attach importance to issues of defense in Europe, and wished that investments by NATO member states in defense would reach the agreed minimum level of two percent of GDP.

The prime minister also thanked the president and the American people for the magnanimity with which they supported the Estonians who fled the Soviet occupation and found a new home in America.

Ratas wrote that he was ready to meet Trump either at a NATO summit, within the framework of the Estonian presidency of the EU, or in a bilateral meeting.