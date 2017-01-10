logo
Estonia commemorates War of Independence ceasefire (1)

At the memorial ceremony, Jan. 3, 2017. (ERR)
Today 15:37
Source: ERR, BNS
Category: News

Estonia commemorated the ceasefire on Tuesday that ended the War of Independence in 1920. Apart from the main ceremony at Tallinn’s Freedom Square, wreaths were laid at monuments all over the country, and a minute of silence observed.

Speaking at the ceremony in Tallinn, Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna (IRL) said that Estonia would only be able to protect its freedom with the help of its allies.

“Independence and freedom are not as self-evident as we would like them to be. Therefore, it is important also today that the Estonian people have the will to defend themselves, a real ability to protect themselves, and to do so with their allies,” the minister said.

Wreaths were laid at the War of Independence monument by representatives of the Defence Forces, the Kaitseliit volunteer corps (Defense League), and the diplomatic corps.

Members of the Defence Forces and Kaitseliit placed wreaths at monuments in other parts of the country as well. The anniversary of the ceasefire was also marked with the ringing of church bells and a minute of silence on radio.

At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 1920, a ceasefire agreed upon between the Republic of Estonia and Bolshevist Russia on Dec. 31, 1919 entered into effect, putting an end to 402 days of fighting. Estonia lost more than 6,000 people, including some 4,000 in active combat, in the 1918-1920 War of Independence.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

