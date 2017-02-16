Full list: President of Estonia to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals

The President of Estonia is to bestow 113 state decorations to Estonians and supporters of Estonia this year. (Postimees/Scanpix/ERR)

Preceding the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President Kersti Kaljulaid is to bestow state decorations on 113 individuals, including Estonians and supporters of Estonia abroad.

"Decorations are a recognition of people of Estonia and our supporters abroad for their perseverance in their activities and loyalty to the principles upon which modern Estonia relies — openness and democracy, knowledge and entrepreneurship, caring and noticing," President Kaljulaid wrote in the preface to her order.

The president will present the recipients with their decorations on Feb. 23, the day before Estonian Independence Day, at the NUKU Theatre in Tallinn.

For the past six years, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves bestowed state decorations on 99 people annually, bestowing 97 state decorations each in 2010 and 2009 but altogether 268 in 2008. President Arnold Rüütel bestowed the most state decorations in any one year during his final year in office — to a total of 834 people.

2017 RECIPIENTS OF ESTONIAN STATE DECORATIONS

The Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class

Taavi Rõivas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia from 2014-2016

The Order of the White Star, 3rd Class

Marek Helm, developer of the tax and customs system

Andrei Jämsä, rower

Priit Perens, promoter of banking

Allar Raja, rower

Kaspar Taimsoo, rower

Lembit Ulfsak, actor

The Order of the White Star, 4th Class

Tõnu Aas, power engineer

Hiie Asser, promoter of language immersion, school director

Jaan Janno, mathematician, Tallinn University of Technology professor

Anne Kahru, ecotoxicologist, Estonian Academy of Sciences researcher and professor

Tiina Kallavus, school director, promoter of special needs education

Sirje Keevallik, atmospheric physicist, professor at Tallinn University of Technology

Ivi Kesküla, judge

Epp Maria Kokamägi, artist

Ülle Kruus, art historian

Mare Kõiva, folklore researcher

Andrus Maruoja, state official

Andrus Miilaste, judge

Natalia Miilvee, prosecutor

Ülle-Marike Papp, social scientist, promoter of gender equality

Peeter Peedomaa, promoter of entrepreneurship

Anti Puusepp, promoter of entrepreneurship

Riina Reinvelt, ethnologist, developer of the Estonian National Museum

Aarne Siimsen, state official

Niina Sõtnik, school director, promoter of education

Aare Toikka, producer, theater director

Indrek Treufeldt, TV journalist, lecturer

Peeter Urbla, film director, promoter of culture

Raul Vaiksoo, architect

Martin Veinmann, actor, teacher

Taavi Veskimägi, promoter of the energy sector

Raivo Vilu, biotechnologist, Tallinn University of Technology professor

Andres Ülviste, prosecutor

The Order of the White Star, 5th Class

Anneli Ammas, journalist

Väino Aren, actor

Angela Arraste, dance teacher

Maie Barrow, promoter of Estonian heritage in Australia

Aavi Dobrõš - recorder of history

Ivo Felt, film producer, sound engineer

Igor Garšnek, composer, musicologist

Rein Grünbach, art teacher

Johan Patrik Göransson, clergyman, keeper of Estonian-Swedish cultural heritage

Taimi Hillak, promoter of entrepreneurship

Maaja-Katrin Kerem, qualifications system developer

Ülle Kikas, promoter of education

Harri Koiduste, promoter of wrestling

Kaja Kärner, radio journalist

Mart Laanpere, promoter of the digital sector in education

Ira Lember, author

Ulla Länts, radio journalist

Silja Lättemäe, journalist

Kadri Mälk, jewelry designer

Janika Mölder, gymnastics trainer

Anne Oruaas, promoter of local life in Harju County

Sirje Plaks, promoter of lifelong learning

Rein Purje, recorder of history

Rein Raudsep, geologist, state official

Evar Riitsaar, artist, promoter of Seto culture

Ann Roos, organizer of children's creative contest "Sten's fairytale contest"

Ants Roos, organizer of children's creative contest "Sten's fairytale contest"

Ülo Roos, historian

Olivia Saar, children's author

Harry Seinberg, athletics trainer

Laine Sepp, music teacher

Juhan Sihver, Estonian broadcasting historian

Liivi Soova, promoter of handicrafts and folk art

Toomas Mihkel Sõrra, promoter of Estonian heritage in the U.S.

Tõnu Talvi, conservationist

Tiiu Teesalu, historian

Peeter Vähi, composer

The Order of the White Star, Medal

Reet Kaljula, promoter of the will to defend

Krzysztof Mieczysław Kaminski, servant of the Estonian Embassy in Poland

Tiina Kivikas, adjuster

The Order of the Red Cross, 2nd Class

Tõnu Endrekson, rower

Enn Jõeste, pathologist

Kaiu Suija, oncologist, helper of cancer patients

Karin Varik, children's surgeon

The Order of the Red Cross, 3rd Class

Märt Elmet, cardiologist

Ants Kass, orthopedist

Janek Laev, rescue officer

Toomas Tartes, surgeon

The Order of the Red Cross, 4th Class

Marianne Kuzemtšenko, helper of individuals with autism

Annika Laats, clergyman, organizer of pastoral care

Katarina Seeherr, music therapist, helper of individuals with special needs

Teija Tuula Marjatta Toivari, hospice developer

Reet Veenpere, speech therapist

The Order of the Red Cross, 5th Class

Arne Aas, blood donor

Priit Kaja, blood donor

Allen Leego, blood donor

Tõnu Lukk, blood donor

Aina Pääro, promoter of health

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 1st Class

Werner Freers, promoter of defense cooperation, general, Germany

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 3rd Class

Arnaud Coustillière, promoter of defense cooperation, vice admiral, France

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 4th Class with Swords

Eduard Meemann, freedom fighter

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 4th Class

Margo Grosberg, active serviceman, major

Illar Jõgi, police official, police lieutenant colonel

Hendrik Lõbu, security police officer

Merike Pappel, security police officer

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Silver Cross

Ramil Sadikov, active serviceman, sergeant major

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Iron Cross

Janek Pinta, police official, senior superintendent

Maarja Punak, police official, senior superintendent

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 2nd Class

Alexander Russell Vershbow, supporter of security cooperation, U.S.

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 3rd Class

Heinrich Brauss, NATO deputy secretary general Deputy Secretary General

Pär Anders Nuder, promoter of Estonian-Swedish relations

James J. Townsend, Jr., supporter of security cooperation, U.S.

Tadahiko Yoshino, promoter of Estonian-Japanese relations

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 4th Class

Norbert Angermann - promoter of cooperation in history, Germany

Serge Arnould, former honorary consul in Lyon, France

Bo Hugemark, promoter of Estonian-Swedish relations

Michael N. Schmitt, promoter of cybersecurity cooperation, U.S.

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 5th Class

Nils Riess, producer, promoter of Estonian theater, U.S.

Arvo Sulo Survo, promoter of Finno-Ugric culture, Finland