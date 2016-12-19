logo
Estonian foreign minister offers condolences to Turkey following Kayseri attack

People mourning in Turkey following another recent attack in Istanbul. December 2016. (Yasin Akgul/AFP)
12/19/2016 11:29 AM
Source: BNS
Category: News

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser has offered his condolences to Turkish colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu following Saturday's terrorist attackin Kayseri.

Mikser expressed condolences to Çavuşoğlu over the terrorist attack which left 13 off-duty soldiers dead and more than 50 injured in Central Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We harshly condemn the terrorist attack; such inhuman attacks can have no place in our world," Mikser said, affirming Estonia's support to Turkey in the latter's fight against terrorism. "I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and injured as well as to the Turkish people."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

