Senators McCain, Graham, Klobuchar to visit Estonia next week

Sens. John McCain (left) and Lindsey Graham (right). (Reuters/Scanpix)
Today 18:02
Category: News

US Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Amy Klobuchar, D.-Minn. will be visiting Estonia next week.

McCain, who is the chairman of the Senate's Committee on Armed Services, will be in Estonia with Graham and Klobuchar from Dec. 27-28, where they will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), reported the US Embassy in Tallinn. Subjects to be discussed at the meetings will include regional security as well as NATO's plans in Estonia.

During their visit, Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Riho Terras will present McCain with the Order of Merit of the Estonian Defence Forces in recognition of his contributions to ensuring the security of Estonia.

While in Europe, the three US senators will also be visiting Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (IRL), who visited the US in early December, told ERR that John McCain wants to familiarize himself with the situation in person.

"In his view, it is extremely important that in addition to the fact that units of the US Armed Forces will be based in greater numbers in Poland, this does not mean that their positioning in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be lessened," noted Mihkelson.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

