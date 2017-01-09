logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonia to chair Baltic cooperation efforts in 2017

The flags of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. (Ministry of Education and Research)
Today 08:37
Category: News

For the next 12 months Estonia will lead the cooperation of the three Baltic states on the political level, coordinating the countries’ work in the Baltic Council of Ministers as well as the Baltic Assembly.

“Estonia will concentrate primarily on intensifying security and defense cooperation of the Baltic states, and on the development of the regional energy market and transport connections,” Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) said.

“In the current security situation it is very important for the Baltic states to work together to increase their security and economic well-being. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are good friends who have a lot of experience to share with each other, and close cooperation will only help strengthen these relations,” the minister added.

Chairing the Baltic cooperation efforts rotates once a year. The tasks of the leading country include the coordination of the three countries’ governments as well as their parliaments. The first steps to establish this kind of cooperation were taken already in the 1920s, after all three countries had become independent.

Perhaps the proudest moment of the Baltic states’ united efforts came in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when they fought to regain their independence from the Soviet Union after half a century of occupation. On Aug. 23, 1989, the Baltic Way, with people holding hands forming a line that stretched from the northern coast of Estonia to the south of Lithuania over a distance of 650 km, gained worldwide attention.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (5)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also