Embassy: Personnel, equipment of US company to arrive in Estonia this week

Charlie Company tanks en route via rail to Estonia. Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Embassy Tallinn, Estonia/Facebook)
Today 17:19
Source: BNS
Category: News

The personnel and heavy equipment of the new U.S. company to be stationed in Tapa are to arrive in Estonia this week, the U.S. Embassy Tallinn said on social media.

"Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment soldiers and vehicles are on their way to Estonia!" the embassy posted on social media. "The movement demonstrates their fast response capability in support of allied nations and the ability to move freely from one NATO country to another. Both the vehicles and the soldiers are expected to arrive in Estonia Feb. 3. Once they arrive, they will immediately start training with their NATO partners to respond to any potential crisis and defend our allies and partners within the European community."

The U.S. company-sized unit of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army currently stationed at Tapa is to leave Estonia in the second half of February as it is replaced by a company-sized unit of the 68th Armor Regiment's 1st Battalion. The unit is armored with four M1A2 Abrams tanks and 15 Bradley fighting vehicles.

At the NATO Summit in Warsaw last July, members of the alliance decided to deploy four multi-national battalions of one thousand personnel each to countries on the alliance's eastern flank. The NATO contingents in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be led by the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Germany, respectively. In addition, th U.S. announced that an armored brigade normally based in Colorado would also be stationed in Poland.

The Battle Company of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment of the 173rd Airborne Brigade arrived in Estonia in September. Their rotation in the northernmost Baltic state will conclude at the beginning of February.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

