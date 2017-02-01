Construction on Tallinn airport tram line extension to be completed this year

The number 4 tram will go all the way out to Tallinn Airport in the future. (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)

In the future, riders will be able to take the number 4 tram all the way to Tallinn Airport, where the terminus of the tram line will be connected to the airport's passenger terminal via escalators and a gallery.

Construction on the tram line extension connecting the Lasnamäe city district to Tallinn Airport is well underway. The new extension will run along Keevise Street through Ülemiste City, located behind Ülemiste Centre, with its terminus located at the the end of the airport terminal closest to the city.

Within the framework of the extension, a tunnel is being constructed from the reverse loop located by the Ülemiste train stop that will stretch under the railroad tracks and Suur-Sõjamäe Road to Keevise Street on the other side.

The tram line will continue along Keevise Street all the way to the airport territory, where a new reverse loop will be constructed.

The total length of the new extension is approximately two kilometers. New stops will be constructed on Keevise Street and at the airport, while a new traction substation will be constructed to power the trams.

Other related works will include the updating of the street network in the Ülemiste neighborhood and the reconstruction of both branches of Lennujaama Road. The tram loop to be constructed by the airport will be partially covered, as it will later make up part of the large Ülemiste Terminal to be built to serve Rail Baltic in the future.

85 percent of the funding for the design and construction of the tram line's airport extension is being sourced from EU funds. Construction of the €11.5 million extension is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

In the future, the number 2 tram line will extend to Jüriöö Park, while the number 4 terminates at Tallinn Airport.