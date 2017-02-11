Estonian, Swedish foreign ministers discuss urgent issues at Stockholm meeting

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström. (AFP/Scanpix)

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser and Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström discussed the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, the respective situations in Ukraine and Syria, transatlantic relations, the future of the EU as well as Estonia's upcoming EU presidency at a meeting in Stockholm on Friday.

Mikser and Wallström confirmed the good bilateral relations and close cooperation between Estonia and Sweden, noting also that the two countries faced similar challenges, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "Close ties between like-minded countries are more and more important these days to maintain European security," Mikser remarked.

The two foreign ministers agreed that the situation in Ukraine must remain in the EU's focus. "As the third anniversary of the annexation of Crimea is nearing, it is especially important to keep the non-recognition policy on the agenda," the Estonian minister emphasized. Mikser and Wallström also expressed concern over the recent escalation of hostilities in Eastern Ukraine.

Wallström also shared her country's experiences running for a seat on the UN Security Council, a challenge which lies yet ahead for Estonia.

Estonia's forthcoming presidency of the Council of the EU was discussed at Mikser's meeting with Swedish Minister of EU Affairs and Trade Anne Linde as well. Linde said that the priorities of the Estonian presidency — an open, safe, digital inclusive and sustainable Europe — are of particular importance to Sweden as well. The two ministers talked at some length regarding the creation of a digital single market and the importance of the free movement of data.

While in Stockholm, Mikser also had meetings with ambassadors accredited to Estonia wo reside in Stockholm as well as representatives of the Estonian National Congress in Sweden.