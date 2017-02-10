logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonia's ex-foreign minister hails US statement at UN on Russia sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. (AFP/Scanpix)
Today 12:10
Source: BNS
Category: News

Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Keit Pentus-Rosimannus hailed U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley's recent remarks at the UN Security Council according to which U.S. sanctions on Russia would not be lifted as long as the Crimean peninsula remained annexed by Moscow.

"Yesterday's address by Haley was strong and the message forwarded by the U.S. definitely welcome amid all the spreading speculations," spokespeople quoted Pentus-Rosimannus as saying.

"Knowing about the latest developments in Ukraine, a new wave of escalation of violence by the aggressor, the killing of civilians after promises to adhere to the Minsk agreements, we should seriously consider at the EU table the possibility of tightening the economic and financial sanctions imposed on the aggressor," the former foreign minister said.

In her first public remarks to the UN Security Council, Haley said that the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the 2014 annexation of Crimea would remain in place "until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine."

The U.S. continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to Russia's occupation of Crimea, Haley said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also