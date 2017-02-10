Estonia's ex-foreign minister hails US statement at UN on Russia sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. (AFP/Scanpix)

Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Keit Pentus-Rosimannus hailed U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley's recent remarks at the UN Security Council according to which U.S. sanctions on Russia would not be lifted as long as the Crimean peninsula remained annexed by Moscow.

"Yesterday's address by Haley was strong and the message forwarded by the U.S. definitely welcome amid all the spreading speculations," spokespeople quoted Pentus-Rosimannus as saying.

"Knowing about the latest developments in Ukraine, a new wave of escalation of violence by the aggressor, the killing of civilians after promises to adhere to the Minsk agreements, we should seriously consider at the EU table the possibility of tightening the economic and financial sanctions imposed on the aggressor," the former foreign minister said.

In her first public remarks to the UN Security Council, Haley said that the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the 2014 annexation of Crimea would remain in place "until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine."

The U.S. continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to Russia's occupation of Crimea, Haley said.