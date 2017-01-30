logo
Estonian president: Ukraine should decide its own future

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Today 15:47
Source: BNS
Category: News

Ukraine should be able to decide its own future, Estonian President kersti Kaljulaid said at her meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Tallinn on Monday.

At their meeting on Monday, Kaljulaid and Poroshenko focused on the situation in Eastern Ukraine, relations between Ukraine and the EU as well as the implementation of reforms in Ukraine, the Office of the President said.

Following their meeting, Kaljulaid emphasized that the sanctions against Russia must remain in place until the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored and Russia must stop destabilizing Ukraine," she said.

Commenting on Ukraine-EU relations, Kaljulaid stated that Estonia is a proponent of introducing a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens as soon as possible. "We wish for practical cooperation between the EU and its Eastern partners to deepen, which requires real steps," said the Estonian president. "The Eastern Partnership is one of the priorities of the Estonian presidency of the EU."

The two heads of state discussed the need to continue domestic reforms in Ukraine as well. According to Kaljulaid, Ukraine has made progress in this sphere but definitely needs to continue with the work that has already begun. "Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in reforming the state," she said. "Ukraine needs our support, understanding and help. Each country must have the right to decide its own fate."

President Poroshenko thanked Estonia for its support of his country, including the medical rehabilitation in Estonia of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Kaljulaid will host a dinner in honor of the visiting head of state at Tallinn Town Hall on Monday night.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

