A new brand for Estonia (1)

First visuals for the new national brand, introduced on Jan. 13, 2017. (brand.estonia.ee)
Today 12:11 Updated 12:22
Category: News

Marking the latest development in Estonia’s quest for its new country brand, the work of a team of designers was presented on Friday who spent the last months coming up with a toolkit to market Estonia to the world.

The look and feel of the concept that was introduced is based on three adjectives: open, smart, and active. In the words of the designers, these characteristics illustrate the nature of the country as well as its people.

Estonia was a country that extended beyond its borders, where bright ideas met a can-do spirit, the designers wrote. “We have built the world’s most advanced digital society, and are offering our country as a service. Estonia also stands for a clean environment, NATO troops, Arvo Pärt, our intelligent President, and startup hubs.”

But it also stood for the largest gender pay gap in the EU and sky-high carbon emissions, all the good and the bad. In this, the concept represents a new development, as previous efforts never ventured beyond the immediately positive.

Kentie: "A real, outstanding identity"

Dutch branding veteran, Peter Kentie, who last year suggested his own approach to Estonia’s national branding, told ERR that he liked the concept. “It’s visually very good, a real, outstanding identity. Consistent, fitting, and usable.”

Kentie added that the Estonian designers’ approach was similar to the one they had taken in Eindhoven. This is a result of frequent communication and visits over the last year. “A team of the best designers of different agencies working together to tackle this complex job” was what it took to create a concept like that, Kentie said.

He agrees that the concept is still taking shape. “It’s very much identity-driven and not marketing-oriented. In this phase, the focus is on the basics and the brand’s core. I hope to see more of the -est concept in the campaign part of the branding. There is very little social media in the presentation, which is the easiest and most effective brand tool. This should be included as well,” Kentie said.

Two websites in place to follow the concept

The new concept was made available online on Friday morning. A general introduction to the brand's visual concept and feel is offered by estonia.ee, the brand itself along with its different tools is explained in more detail on brand.estonia.ee.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

