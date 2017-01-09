Estonia to commemorate War of Independence ceasefire

At the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

On Tuesday a minute of silence will be observed in Estonia, and wreaths laid at War of Independence monuments across the country, in commemoration of the 1920 ceasefire with Bolshevist Russia.

A minute of silence will be observed at 10:30 a.m. to mark the 97th anniversary of the coming into effect of the War of Independence ceasefire, and to remember the fallen. A ceremony of remembrance will be held at the War of Independence monument in Tallinn's Freedom Square at which Minister of Defense Margus Tsahkna (IRL) will hold a speech.

Wreaths will be laid by representatives of the Estonian Defence Forces, the Kaitseliit volunteer corps (Defense League), and the diplomatic corps.

The ceasefire will be commemorated at War of Independence monuments in other parts of the country as well. The observation of the anniversary also includes a ringing of church bells as well as a minute of silence on the radio.

At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 1920, a ceasefire agreed upon between the Republic of Estonia and Bolshevist Russia on Dec. 31, 1919 entered into effect, putting an end to 402 days of fighting. Estonia lost more than 6,000 people, including some 4,000 in active combat, in the 1918-1920 War of Independence.