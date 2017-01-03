logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Security report: Estonia’s current maritime defense would not stand up to crisis

Sailors of the Estonian Navy. (Joel Kivi/ERR)
Today 11:34
Category: News

Estonia’s first thorough maritime security report has revealed that Estonia is lacking a comprehensive overview of what is happening in is territorial waters and that maritime defense is split up between three different institutions who are capable of properly fulfilling only some of the 50 or so tasks assigned to them.

These conclusions, based on two years of work, were reached in November by analysts from the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) and the Baltic Defence College’s Applied Research Centre, according to whom the situation would be salvageable if Estonia’s maritime defense were restructured and re-equipped over the next 15 years, reported daily Postimees.

The report found that Estonia’s current maritime defense may function during peacetime, however it would cease to do so in the upper echelons of crisis, and this due to the lack of ability to compile information necessary for a seaside state, i.e. a composite overview consisting of processed data regarding surface, submarine, amphibious and air activity as well as geographical and environmental information. The analysts confirmed, however, that Estonia is best off when it comes to obtaining geographical and environmental information, an assignment of the Estonian Maritime Administration.

At the same time, Estonia has not assigned the task of unambiguous maritime surveillance to a single institution, and while the Police and Border Guard (PPA) conduct it for maritime rescue and border guard purposes, the image of the sea produced by them does not meet military standards. It also remains unclear who exactly is responsible for providing the state with adequate early warning regarding sea-based military threats as well as which institution demonstrates the state’s sovereignty or guards critical infrastructure such as communication lines and cables in its territorial waters.

The Estonian Navy’s powers are currently enough to satisfy the needs of only a very narrow field of capacity, primarily in minesweeping, however less than satisfactory are the navy’s capabilities in detecting, localizing and identifying surface and submarine targets. Likewise lacking is the capability for defense in case of an attack.

In order to improve on weak links in its capabilities, Estonian maritime security needs a functional overview of its ships, shore base, control and training centers, monitoring network, shore-based missile batteries and air component.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also