logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonia to adopt more modest behavior ahead of upcoming EU presidency

The flags of Estonia and the EU outside of the Government Office in Tallinn. (Tauno Tõhk/Government Office)
Today 14:24
Source: BNS
Category: News

Estonia will be changing its behavior in connection with its forthcoming EU presidency, adopting a policy of "silence" for the six months leading up to it in which the country will seek to avoid major confrontations with other member states of the EU.

As Estonia officially became the incoming presidency of the Council of the EU at the beginning of the new year, it must behave somewhat differently than usual in this role, the Cabinet decided on Thursday.

"In the work of the Council of the EU, we will continue presenting our positions until the start of the presidency, but unlike what has been the case so far, when presenting and defending our positions we must consider how they will affect our future role as a neutral mediator," reads a decision endorsed by the government.

The decision states that in order to have a uniform practice in place, the general principles for this must be agreed upon by the Cabinet.

For example, it was found that on topics where Estonia has especially significant interests or which are especially sensitive for it, wording must be chosen with particular care and the degree of demanding toned down. In order to protect Estonia's interests, bilateral collaboration with institutions or member states with similar thinking is preferable, it stands in the document obtained by BNS.

The document also states that, generally speaking, Estonia will not join in on the letters and appeals of groups of member states, especially negative ones, during the first half of 2017. In the work of groups of similarly-thinking member states, Estonia in its capacity as the incoming president of the Council of the EU will participate as a listener and silent supporter.

Representatives of Estonia may speak up more freely on subjects which the current Maltese presidency will definitely conclude or where Estonia wishes to help Malta by supporting their approach.

Estonia will president of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2017.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also