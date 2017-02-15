logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

National Audit Office: Combat readiness, staff, equipment of Estonian Defence Forces has improved

Estonian reservists called to a snap exercise in early December 2016. (Estonian Defence Forces)
Today 14:12
Category: News

The National Audit Office wrote on Wednesday that significant development had occurred in the Ministry of Defence as well as the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) over the last four years. Progress had been made in the area of combat readiness of units, staff, and equipment.

Still, the ministry as well as the EDF needed to pay more attention to increasing participation in training exercises of reserve forces, and also to reducing the number of people whose compulsory military service is suspended.

According to the audit office’s Wednesday press release, their analysis confirms that the combat readiness of the EDF has been developed systematically in accordance with the objectives of the National Defence Development Plan 2013-2022. Unlike the plan that preceded it, the current one had been successful because its aims were realistic, and sufficient funding had been allocated to it.

Staff and equipment of the wartime structure of the EDF in the equipment classes that were part of the audit (weapons, ammunition, means of transport, IT and communication equipment, other special equipment) had improved in almost all units over the last five years, the public summary of the audit stated. Detailed results are secret and won’t be released before 2022.

Still room for improvement

A problematic point, according to the audit office, is compulsory military service, where the EDF had not been successful guaranteeing that a sufficient number of people pass compulsory military service and take part in reservist training.

The problem here was that conscripts were assigned to reserve units earlier than planned, primarily for health reasons, the audit office wrote. This was the reason why the number of reservists suitable in terms of their training and health was smaller than prescribed for wartime units. The share of conscripts assigned to reserve units early had increased over recent years, from 11.6 percent of all conscripts in 2011 to 19.4 percent in 2015. The number of participants in reservist training exercises was smaller than planned, but the situation had improved in the more recent years.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also