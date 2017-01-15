Reform Party elects new leadership, former EU commissioner Kallas leads votes

The Reform Party's leadership (Siim Kallas absent), Jan. 7, 2016. (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

Former European Union commissioner and honorary chairman of the Reform Party Siim Kallas led the vote for the party’s newly elected leadership. His daughter, Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas, came in second. The new leadership includes many familiar names.

Kallas himself wasn't present at the assembly, as he is recovering from heart surgery he had to undergo earlier this week.

The candidates elected to the leadership of the party were Siim Kallas, who received 1,074 votes, Kaja Kallas with 1,063 votes, Jürgen Ligi (999), Urmas Paet (907), Maris Lauri (865), Arto Aas (767), Anne Sulling (728), Urve Tiidus (719), Aivar Sõerd (709), Ants Laaneots (699), Urmas Klaas (657), Andrei Korobeinik (649), Laine Randjärv (615), and Kalle Palling (543).

1,660 members of the party took part in the election of the new leadership.

On Saturday the party also elected Hanno Pevkur its new chairman following the resignation of Taavi Rõivas, who was ousted as prime minister of Estonia in a no confidence vote in parliament in November last year.