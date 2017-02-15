logo
Gallery: Estonian, US soldiers on three-day winter march through Northeastern Estonia

Today 12:37
Category: News

Over 200 soldiers of the C Company of the Estonian Defence Forces' Scouts Battalion and the U.S. Army's 503rd Infantry Regiment are currently on a three-day, 53-kilometer trek from Voka to Narva in Ida-Viru County, dubbed the Winter March, focused on practicing cooperation and presenting their activities to schoolchildren in Northeastern Estonia.

According to Platoon Commander Lt. Winston Boldt, one of the goals of the march is to practice operating in Estonia's wintry conditions, but the Americans are also demonstrating their commitment to their allies in the process.

"We are cooperating with Estonians and in working together we are fulfilling various tasks," said Boldt. "We want to show the Estonian people with this that we are committed as allies."

During the 53-kilometer trek, the Estonian and American troops will practice cooperation between sub-units at various levels.

Their route took them from Voka to Vaivina and from there on to Sillamäe, ending their first day at at Sinimäe Basic school. Beginning early Wednesday morning, the soldiers began moving toward Mummassaare and will continue on to Narva-Jõesuu, at the northeasternmost tip of Estonia. On Thursday, they will continue south toward Narva.

A number of school visits are on the itinerary of the march as well, including Sinimäe Basic School, Narva-Jõesuu High School, Narva Estonian High School, Narva Kesklinn High School, Narva Pähklimäe High School and University of Tartu Narva College.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

