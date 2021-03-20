A total of 1,250 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Eleven people who had contracted COVID-19 died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people is 1,531.1, while 19.8 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted during that time returned positive.

All 15 counties posted new coronavirus cases; data is compiled based on individuals' official place of residence recorded in the population registry.

Harju County, the most populous county, posted 767 new cases, with 580 of these coming in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County, one of the worst-affected regions of the country posted 107 cases, while Lääne-Viru County, sandwiched between Harju and Ida-Viru counties, recorded 87 new cases.

Tartu County posted 49 cases, Viljandi County 33, Saaremaa 32, Rapla and Jõgeva counties 23 apiece, and Lääne County 17.

Valga County saw 13 new coronavirus cases, Pärnu County 12 and Võru County 11.

The remaining three counties reported single-figure coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, eight for Põlva County, four for Hiiumaa and two in Järva County.

Sixty-two cases came in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population register.

7,031 primary COVID-19 tests were conducted and analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 1,250 of these (17.7 percent) returning positive.

Eleven people with COVID-19 died over the same period.

Ninety new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals over the same period, with 656 people requiring treatment due to COVID-19 (down from 691 the day before).

Seventy-two of these individuals are in intensive care, down from 69 the day before; 50 of these are on ventilators (up from 48 the previous day).

8,634 coronavirus vaccines were administered over the same period, with the bulk of these (6,460) being first injections (of two).

A total of 163,936 people have received coronavirus vaccines from all suppliers in Estonia, 56,946 of these getting their second shot, i.e. completing the course.

More details to follow.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

