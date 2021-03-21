Day brings 1,375 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

A total of 6,768 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed of which 1,375 or 20.3 percent were initial positives. Seven COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals opened 75 new COVID-19 cases, with 685 patients hospitalized, up 29 from Saturday.

Seven people died, with COVID-19 now associated with 787 deaths in Estonia.

Population register data suggests most new cases were registered in Harju County at 815 of which 616 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 190, Lääne-Viru County 90, Pärnu County 41, Tartu County 32, Rapla County 29, Jõgeva County 25 and Saare County 23 cases. New positives numbered 17 in Järva County, 15 in Võru County, 13 in Viljandi and Valga counties, 11 in Lääne County, ten in Hiiu County and seven in Põlva County. No fewer than 44 people diagnosed did not have a registered address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is now 1,535.1 and initial positives make up 19.8 percent of all tests administered.

A total of 2,285 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, with 2,228 people receiving the first dose and 57 their second. Estonia has immunized 166,163 people of whom 57,003 have received both shots.

