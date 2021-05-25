Ministry hosts NBS English-language virtual seminar, open to the public

The virtual seminar takes place on June 3. Source: Ministry of the Environment
An English-language virtual seminar takes place in June aimed at discussing nature-based solutions (NBS) in urban areas in Estonia. The seminar is open to the public.

Organized by the Ministry of the Environment and the Environmental Investment Center (KIK), the virtual seminar takes place on Thursday, June 3 and looks at the importance of biodiversity in urban areas and the creation and management of wetlands, as well as practical examples of NBS, and their importance , the ministry says.

In short, NBS means using and  and sustainably managing nature in tackling climate change and other issues such as pollution, public health and biodiversity.

Raising awareness on the use of NBS in urban areas can bring benefits to both people and the environment, the ministry says, while the topic has gained a lot of traction internationally and is seen as more cost-effective than other approaches to the problem.

The seminar takes place at 10.00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday, June 3. Registration for the seminar is here.

Participants include leading names from the world of ecology and environmentalism, local authorities and the environment ministry and environmental investment center, while those viewing the moderated discussion will be able to ask questions of the panel.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

