Health Board: 63 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

Sixty-three new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two people who had contracted the virus passed away during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 118.9, while 2.8 percent of primary coronavirus tests have returned positive during that time.

Nine of Estonia's 15 counties reported new cases.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, saw the largest number of positive test results at 32, 18 of which were posted in Tallinn.

All the remaining counties who reported cases posted single-digit figures: Ida-Viru County reported nine, Rapla County six, Tartu County five, Pärnu County four, Põlva County three, Võru County two, and Valga and Lääne counties one apiece.

Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties, together with Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, posted no new cases in the past 24 hours, the board says.

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have died after contracting COVID-19 to 1,262 since the pandemic began in Estonia in March 2020.

Just under 4,000 primary COVID-19 tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 63 (1.6 percent) returning positive.

Six new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past day. 100 people are currently in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care and six of whom are on ventilators, the Health Board reports.

The average age of patients is 68, while 77 percent are aged over 60.

11,642 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people vaccinated at least once to 495,644, 290,769 of whom have received two doses, i.e. completed the course.

Vaccine coverage is 37.3 percent nationwide, 45.9 percent with adults and 66.3 percent (at least one dose) among those 70 and over.

Vaccinations of the 70+ age group is over 60 percent of the total of that demographic in most counties.

More details to follow.

