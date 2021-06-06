Day brings 51 cases

A social distancing sign in Tartu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia analyzed a total of 2,814 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 51 or 1.8 percent were positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County saw the most new positives at 13 of which 11 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County registered ten, Pärnu County five, Tartu and Lääne-Viru counties four, Viljandi County two and Põlva and Valga counties one new case each. The remaining counties registered no new cases of COVID-19. Three people diagnosed did not have a registered address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 115, with initial positives making up 2.8 percent of all test results.

Hospitals opened three new cases and a total of 97 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 68 years, with 74 people in hospitals (76.3 percent) over the age of 60.

A total of 5,206 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day, putting the total tally at 499,104 people of whom 293,996 have received both doses.

Immunization coverage of people over the age of 70 with at least one dose is 66.4 percent, whereas all counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

