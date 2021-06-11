Pre-election party campaign advertising ban lifted ahead of October polls

2021 Local Government Elections
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Constituent casting a vote in a poll booth in the 2017 local government elections. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
2021 Local Government Elections

The October local elections see several reforms to the system, which the National Electoral Commission has introduced, including more flexibility on choice of polling stations, a lift on the ban on pre-election outdoor party advertising, and changes to the e-voting schedule.

All residents in Estonia can vote in the local elections, which take place at polling booths on Sunday, October 17, preceded by a six-day advance voting period, when e-votes can be cast. In other words all non-citizens who hold a residency permit can vote, in the constituency in which they are resident.

e-votes can be canceled and re-cast, while a paper vote on election day can be cast, and will supersede any previous e-vote.

Several changes to the voting regime compared with the last direct elections in 2019 have been introduced, including an elimination of the lag between the announcement of the e-vote result and the overall electoral results, ERR reports.

Electoral committee manager Arne Koitmäe told ERR Friday that: "Since e-votes can be canceled until 8 p.m., we will start counting them only after that time."

"Whereas in the past the results of e-voting were published at 8 p.m. i.e. when the polls closed, they will now be announced later, together with the results of paper voting," Koitmäe said.

In the March 2019 general election, the e-vote proved to be particularly fruitful for the Reform Party, which picked up 40 percent of the total, as announced several hours before the overall result, while the party polled less than 30 percent overall.

Other changes see the much-panned pre-election blackout period axed.

The previous role meant that political parties had not been able to advertise outdoors, including on outdoor advertising hoardings, though online ads were still permissible.

This, it was argued, led to the exploitation of loopholes, for instance when the Center Party placed poster-sized electoral adverts inside its headquarters on Narva mnt. In Tallinn, but which were still visible from street level (the office is glass-fronted).

It will also save the authorities from having to investigate potential infringements of the rules, Koitmäe said. 

"It has become easier for the police to monitor this restriction. They no longer have to deal with prohibited outdoor political advertising, and the limits of this outdoor political advertising were also touched every year to see which advertising is still allowed and which is no longer," he said.

The exception to the new regulations concern the polling stations themselves, which must remain advertisement-free.

However, the largest change, Kotimäe said, concerns the introduction of electronic voter lists which mean voters wanting to cast their ballot on paper do not have to attend one specific polling station, but can attend any in their constituency, a development which, he said, gives the electorate more flexibility.

The change has also amended the advance voting period, during which e-votes can be cast – with other options available to Estonian citizens living outside the country – starting on Monday, October 11 and culminating on election day, Sunday, October 17, when paper votes-only can be cast.

Previously, a "dark period" followed the advance voting period and separated it from polling day.

e-votes cannot be cast on election day itself; Saturday, October 16 is the last day e-voting is permissible.

A paper vote can be used on election day to override the e-vote, though Kotimäe said this had not proven popular in the past, only being used a few dozen times at an election.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

British Army helicopters in Tallinn overflight Saturday morning

17:43

Court rejects former Postimees editor online grooming offense appeal

17:17

Finnish premier: We're working on lifting entry restrictions Updated

17:09

Property portal: Supply of Tallinn apartments falling, rents rising

16:51

Pre-election party campaign advertising ban lifted ahead of October polls

16:40

Churches council to turn to NATO if EDF chaplaincy service is cut

16:11

EKRE announce Tartu mayoral candidate

16:08

Survey: Most employers say plan to continue remote working post-pandemic

15:47

85,230 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

15:29

US comic emerges from Tallinn lock-down as Estonian rapper

15:15

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viljandi

14:37

Tallinn tram service to be disrupted from Monday

14:09

Gallery: Architecture museum celebrates 30th anniversary with exhibition

13:43

Author: Everything good about Estonia has been taken from the Germans

12:48

Epp Mäe finishes second in final pre-Olympic tournament

12:22

Tax take rises nearly 15 percent in April 2021 compared with previous year

11:52

Interior minister: My worldview is that of a policeman

11:24

Driving penalty points system sent to government for consideration

10:47

Tallinn won't start losing high school facilities to state high schools

10:39

Health Board: 54 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: