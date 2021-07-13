Lutsar: A rise in coronavirus cases in Estonia is inevitable

The easing of coronavirus restrictions has caused infection rates to rise across Europe and Estonia's will inevitably increase too, virologist Professor Irja Lutsar said on Monday.

Lutsar, head of the government's scientific advisory council, said although the current situation in Estonia is good, increasing the vaccination rate should be the priority this summer.

"Our conclusion was that our next steps are to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. /.../ It's summertime. We have enough vaccines, we can no longer say we don't have the vaccine. We will continue to have the vaccine for those who have suffered [recovered from coronavirus], as well as for those who have not suffered," Lutsar told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday.

She said it is hard to know at the moment if this is the beginning of the third wave, even though Estonia's second wave has only just ended.

Last week it was reported that Estonia's infection rate has started to rise and the R rate is now 1.2, meaning the infection rate is growing again. The Delta variant has become the predominant strain in Estonia.

--

