Health Board: 291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

A total of 291 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported during that time.

Of the new cases, the bulk (just under 82 percent) were in unvaccinated individuals, while the remainder were detected in individuals who had completed a course of vaccination.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 245.2, up from 241.9 on Friday, while 4.9 percent of people tested over the same period have returned positive (compared with 6.9 percent over the last 24 hours).

Regional breakdown

All but one of Estonia's 15 counties posted new coronavirus cases overnight, the exception being Lääne County. Cases were found in 116 individuals in Harju County (75 of these in Tallinn), with 44 posted in Tartu County, 22 in Pärnu County, 20 in Võru County, 19 in Viljandi County, 16 in Ida-Viru County, 13 in Järva County and 11 in Jõgeva County.

The remaining counties' new coronavirus cases were all in the single figures: Valga County (seven), Põlva and Lääne-Viru counties (six), Saaremaa (five), Rapla County (two) and on Hiiumaa (one case).

Additionally, three coronavirus cases found in the past 24 hours came in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its data.

Testing, hospitalizations, vaccinations

4,214 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, of which 291, or 6.9 percent, returned positive.

Fourteen new coronavirus case-files were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 71 people require hospitalization, due to the virus, at the time of writing.

The majority of these – 60 people – are unvaccinated while the average age of the hospitalized is 62.

No deaths were reported due to the virus.

A total of 5,931 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have received at least one anti-coronavirus inoculation to 687,002, of whom 594,102 have been vaccinated twice, i.e. completed the course.

70.5 percent of those over 70 have received at least one vaccination, while the 70+ age group is 65 percent covered nationwide; Ida-Viru County lags significantly behind this figure at 44.2 percent.

More detailed information in English is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

