Day brings 203 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,447 tests for the coronavirus were analyzed in Estonia in the last 24 hours of which 203 or 4.6 percent came back positive.

Of people diagnosed, 79.3 percent were unvaccinated and 20.7 percent had completed the vaccination cycle. Of people who needed to be hospitalized, 82.3 percent were unvaccinated.

Population register data suggests that Harju County registered the most new cases at 82 of which 51 in Tallinn. Tartu County got 20, Saare County 19, Võru County 15, Pärnu County 14, Põlva and Valga counties 13, Jõgeva County seven, Ida-Viru and Rapla counties three, Järva and Viljandi counties two and Lääne County one new case. Nine people diagnosed lacked a registered address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stands at 250.8, with initial positives making up 4.9 percent of test results.

Hospitals opened nine new treatment cases, with 79 people hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 64, with 62 percent of all people hospitalized over the age of 60. There were no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia administered 4,623 doses of vaccine, putting the total number of people vaccinated at 689,863 of whom 596,548 have completed the immunization cycle. 69.6 percent of people over the age of 60 have received at least one dose. All counties have vaccinated over 65 percent of 60+ people, with the exception of Harju County (62.7 percent) and Ida-Viru County (44.5 percent).

