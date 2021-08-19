Estonia passes 700,000 coronavirus vaccination mark

More than 700,000 have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

in total, 700,777 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 605,586 people have finished the vaccination cycle. To date, 62.2 percent of adults have been vaccinated, and 70.1 percent of all people over the age of 60.

Estonia's goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by September 22 and 80 percent of the over 60s by the end of November. So far, only Tartu and Hiiu counties have vaccinated more than 70 percent of their residents.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said he acknowledged the thousands of health care workers and everyone else who has contributed to the vaccination process.

"I invite all people who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is the only sustainable way to overcome a pandemic," he said.

