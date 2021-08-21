Vaccination sessions taking place in six Tallinn schools this weekend

Six Tallinn schools will host vaccination sessions over the weekend for students, their families and nearby residents. Prior registration is not needed.

The sessions are aimed at vaccinating students aged 12-18 but family members and nearby residents are also welcome. Students can attend a session at any school.

Anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated and Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty is used for students. Vaccinations will be carried out by East-Tallinn Central Hospital, West-Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Ambulance Service and Tallinn School Health Foundation.

Vaccination will take place this weekend from 10 am to 8 pm in Tallinna Reaalkool, Tallinna Lasnamäe Gümnaasium, Tallinna Laagna Gümnaasium, Tallinna Järveotsa Gümnaasium, Tallinna 32. Keskkool and Pelgulinna Gümnaasium.

From Monday until the end of the month, there is also a vaccination point in the Tallinn City Government building on working days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moderna will be used and registration is not necessary. Health care is provided by Confido Medical Center.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!