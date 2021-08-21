New vaccination sites may open in Tallinn in September

New vaccination sites may open in Tallinn in the autumn, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

After the closure of mass vaccination sites at the end of summer, the capital city will only be able to offer coronavirus vaccination at doctors' offices.

These sites are not always convenient for people as they usually require prior registration, do not open evenings or weekends and are not places people walk past every day.

So far, temporary vaccination sites, often served by vaccination buses, that have popped up at markets, festivals and shopping centers have proved popular.

ERR's Estonian portal asked Kiik if there will be new vaccination sites in Tallinn this autumn. The minister said it is important to create these spaces.

"What will happen in September will be set in motion by the Vaccination Management Working Group. It is important that, in addition to temporary solutions, there are vaccination points where people can come," Kiik told ERR.

He suggested these points could be set up in markets, shopping centers and residential centers.

Earlier this year, Tallinn opened mass vaccination centers at Sõle Sports Center, Tondiraba Ice Hall and Kaja Culture Center but these will all be closed by the end of August.

