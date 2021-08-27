Survey: Estonian residents prefer Kaljulaid for next president

Estonian residents would prefer Kersti Kaljulaid to continue as the next president, a survey commissioned by newspaper Eesti Päevaleht and carried out by pollster Norstat shows.

35 percent of the respondents would like to see Kaljulaid continue with a second term of office.

12 percent said they wanted Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) to become president, 9 percent supported EKRE's Henn Põlluaas, 8 percent Estonian National Museum Director Alar Karis and 7 percent head of the Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere.

Following these, 5 percent supported former Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) supported five percent and 3 percent Eiki Nestor (SDE). A different non-name candidate was the chosen answer of 3 percent of people and 18 percent of people did not say.

The survey was conducted between August 17-24 - after Karis had been proposed as a candidate - and 1,001 Estonian citizens over the age of 18 participated.

So far, Kaljulaid has not been put forward as a candidate by any party for the first round of voting on Monday. If the first round fails to elect a president, Kaljulaid could be put forward in subsequent rounds.

The only candidates under discussion so far are Alar Karis, who has enough support to be officially nominated, and EKRE's Henn Põlluaas, who does not.

Kaljulaid was also the top choice in a Kantar Emor poll earlier this month.

