Health Board: 139 hospitalized patients, 352 new covid cases, one death

A total of 139 people require hospitalization due to the coronavirus as of Saturday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, a rise of four on the previous day. 352 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, while one person who had contracted the virus died over the same time period.

Of the 139 people hospitalized, 124 had symptomatic coronavirus, the board says, two more than on Friday

108 of those hospitalized due to the virus are unvaccinated, the board says – 78.5 percent of the total. Thirty of the hospitalized have completed a course of vaccination, i.e. received two doses.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases were opened up in hospitals in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while one person hospitalized with the virus, an 80-year-old woman, passed away.

A total of 1,297 people in Estonia who had contracted the coronavirus have died since the pandemic began.

5,110 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 352 (6.9 percent) returning positive.

Of these, 265 (75 percent of the positive cases) were unvaccinated, and 87 (25 percent) had completed a vaccination course.

A total of 3,318 coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the past 24 hours, bringing the total administered since supplies started arriving at the end of 2020 to 1,282,584.

Just under 65 percent of the adult population in Estonia has received at least one vaccine dose, the board says.

More detailed information in English is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

