142 people hospitalized with Covid

A total of 127 people needed hospital treatment for symptomatic coronavirus as of Sunday morning. The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 142 or three more since Saturday. Four people died in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals opened 13 new treatment cases, four people diagnosed with the coronavirus died, the Health Board communicated.

Estonia analyzed 3,194 tests of which 255 came back positive. Of people diagnosed, 191 were unvaccinated, while 64 had completed the immunization cycle.

3,186 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day, putting the total for Estonia at 1,287,767 doses. Vaccination coverage with at least one dose of the adult population now stands at 64.8 percent.

