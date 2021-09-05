142 people hospitalized with Covid

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A hand sanitizer station in a gym. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 127 people needed hospital treatment for symptomatic coronavirus as of Sunday morning. The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 142 or three more since Saturday. Four people died in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals opened 13 new treatment cases, four people diagnosed with the coronavirus died, the Health Board communicated.

Estonia analyzed 3,194 tests of which 255 came back positive. Of people diagnosed, 191 were unvaccinated, while 64 had completed the immunization cycle.

3,186 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day, putting the total for Estonia at 1,287,767 doses. Vaccination coverage with at least one dose of the adult population now stands at 64.8 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

142 people hospitalized with Covid

09:31

Experts: Cooperation between Russia and China problem for Europe

09:02

Analysts: Most of second pillar money to fuel consumption

08:31

Estonian men's volleyball team takes first victory of tournament

08:13

Kontaveit out of US Open after losing three sets to Swiatek

04.09

President: Hybrid warfare on Belarus border, not migrant crisis

04.09

Gallery: Lennart Meri Conference 2021 Day One

04.09

Center Party names Arkadi Popov to its city center district electoral list Updated

04.09

73 women, 46 men on SDE Tallinn local elections list

04.09

Lembit Vaba awarded Latvian and Estonian Language Promotion prize

04.09

Fitch affirms Estonia credit rating at AA-stable

04.09

AK: Tartu cafe owner bars staff from conducting vaccine certificate checks

04.09

AK: Estonian private sector firm equipping Lithuanian border guard

04.09

Health Board: 139 hospitalized patients, 352 new covid cases, one death

04.09

Vanemuine Theater concerts canceled after coronavirus case found

04.09

Study: Coronavirus traces in wastewater rising nationwide

04.09

President Kaljulaid: Stance of democratic countries and their people is key

04.09

Prime minister: Need more measures against Belarus attempts to derail EU

03.09

Eurostat promises to deal with Estonia's budget errors

03.09

Tallink stock offering oversubscribed three-fold

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.09

Estonian community in Canada honours former prime minister Brian Mulroney

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

04.09

AK: Tartu cafe owner bars staff from conducting vaccine certificate checks

03.09

T1 Mall of Tallinn fails to sell at auction with €85 million starting bid

04.09

Health Board: 139 hospitalized patients, 352 new covid cases, one death

03.09

Court convicts man who smuggled foreign national through Estonia

03.09

TalTech issues spam email warning

04.09

President: Hybrid warfare on Belarus border, not migrant crisis

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: