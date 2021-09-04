Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

Rising coronavirus rates in four countries in the European Union/European Economic Area/Schengen Area have been moved to the foreign ministry's 'Red' list, meaning arrivals from these states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia, if they have not been vaccinated.

Bulgaria, Norway, San Marino and Slovenia have all been moved to the "Red" list in fresh figures announced by the foreign ministry Friday. The new travel regime itself comes into effect on Monday, September 6.

No changes were made to the "Green" list (no restriction on movement), which still numbers six nations – the four Visegrad countries, plus Romania and the Vatican City State.

The "Red" list remains the longest of the three, and includes Ireland and the U.K.

Restrictions list from Monday, September 6

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid Monday, September 6. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

Czechia 24.75

Hungary 17.64

Poland 7.7

Romania 31.44

Slovakia 28.97

Vatican 0.0

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 102.39

Austria 193.57

Croatia 154.31

Finland 154.96

Germany 137.03

Italy 150.19

Latvia 115.17

Luxembourg 172.02

Malta 144.39

Netherlands 199.99

Sweden 127.23

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Belgium 241.45

Bulgaria 264.19

Cyprus 496.06

Denmark 225.22

France 403.23

Greece 412.28

Iceland 309.50

Ireland 504.11

Liechtenstein 252.92

Lithuania 288.43

Monaco 315.97

Norway 233.92

Portugal 306.42

San Marino 261.23

Slovenia 257.36

Spain 270.49

Switzerland 417.11

United Kingdom 681.73

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

The current regime, in place until midnight Sunday, September 5, is here.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

