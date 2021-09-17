Health Board spot-checking Tallinn eateries for coronavirus certificates

Tallinn eateries are being spot-checked to ensure compliance with coronavirus certificate rules. The PPA and Health Board are carrying out the patrols.

For several weeks cafes, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues have had to check customers' coronavirus certificates on arrival.

On Thursday, nine establishments were inspected at random and more will take place in the future, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

Most, but not all, staff members were found to be checking certificates, the PPA and Health Board found.

Deputy head of the Health Board's crisis unit Kalle Kitsing said one of the biggest problems was not asking regular customers to show certificates and said proof must be shown every time.

"The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board initiated five state supervision proceedings, three of which were closed. In two cases, the proceedings continue and the Police and Border Guard Board then took its own actions against the four companies," Kitsing said.

He was generally satisfied with the results of the checks.

