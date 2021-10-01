Health Board: 215 covid patients, 730 cases, two deaths

As of Friday morning, 215 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals and 730 new cases were reported during the last day, the Health Board said. There were two deaths.

Of those in hospital, 152 people - 70.7 percent - had not been vaccinated. Thirty-one new cases were opened during the last day.

Two men died aged 86 and 87. The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus is 1,359.

In total, 6,350 tests were analyzed, of which 730 were positive. This gives a positive share of 11.5 percent. Of those who tested positive, 500 people were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 606.71 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yesterday, 2,828 doses of vaccine were administered. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 67 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

