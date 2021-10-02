EU commission president to visit Estonia, approve covid recovery plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Estonia next week to approve the national coronavirus recovery plan financed by the European Union.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with von der Leyen on Tuesday who will be touring Europe and will arrive in Estonia after a visit to Finland.

The two women will discuss economic recovery, digital development in Europe, and the security situation in the region. Kallas and von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference.

In addition, the President of the European Commission will get acquainted with Ülemiste City and the digital solutions of Estonia.

According to preliminary calculations, Estonia should receive almost €1 billion in European Union funds. Although this may be reduced due to the country's rapid growth.

In total, the EU's recovery fund will pay out over €800 billion and aims to alleviate the economic and social damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to relaunch the economy.

