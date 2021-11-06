Health Board: 580 hospitalized patients, 1,524 new cases, 14 deaths

580 people require hospitalization due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reported Saturday morning. The figure is 20 fewer than the 600 hospitalizations reported as of Friday morning. 1,524 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the board adds, while 14 people who had contracted Covid have died over the same time period.

Estonia's coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days has dropped slightly since Friday, to 1,798.98, the board says.

Of the 580 people hospitalized as of the morning of November 6, 432 had severe symptoms. Of these serious cases, 307 (71 percent) were among unvaccinated individuals, with the remainder (125 people) having received a full course of vaccination.

Seventy-three new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Of the 14 individuals who died due to the virus, five were women, aged, 66, 71, 77, 85 and 95, while 10 were men, aged 48, 67, 76 (two cases), 79, 86, 89 and 93 (two cases).

8,500 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 1,524 (17.9 percent) returning positive.

Of the new positive cases, 927 (60.8 percent) were unvaccinated and 597 (39.2 percent) were vaccinated.

11,985 coronavirus doses were administered in the past 24 hours, with 2,535 of these being first-time injections.

As of Saturday morning, 80,337 people have received an additional or booster dose.

Full vaccination coverage (two doses with most manufacturers' products) of the entire Estonian population stands at 57.8 percent, the board says.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

