572 Covid patients hospitalized, 15 dead

Hospitals were seeing to 572 patients on Sunday morning of whom 431 require treatment for severe Covid. Fifteen people died in the last 24 hours.

Of the 431 patients treated for the coronavirus, 304 or 70 percent are unvaccinated and 127 or 39 percent have completed the vaccination cycle, the Health Board reported.

Hospitals opened 35 new treatment cases. Among the 15 casualties were a 48-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. A total of 1,610 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

The last 24 hours saw 5,855 tests analyzed of which 948 or 16.2 percent returned positive. Of those diagnosed, 602 were unvaccinated and 346 had completed the immunization cycle.

People were administered 2,522 doses of vaccine of which 1,035 were first shots. As of Sunday morning, 81,581 people have been administered booster or additional vaccine shots. Total vaccination coverage with two doses is 57.8 percent.

